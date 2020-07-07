Rent Calculator
2845 E PARADISE Lane
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
1 of 9
2845 E PARADISE Lane
2845 East Paradise Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2845 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. THIS IS FOR SECTION 8 CLIENTS. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. 1 COVERED PKG SPOT. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAY AREAS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BUS LINE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SO MUCH MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
2845 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 2845 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2845 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2845 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2845 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
