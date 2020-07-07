All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2845 E PARADISE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2845 E PARADISE Lane
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

2845 E PARADISE Lane

2845 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2845 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. THIS IS FOR SECTION 8 CLIENTS. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. 1 COVERED PKG SPOT. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAY AREAS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BUS LINE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SO MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
2845 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 2845 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2845 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2845 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 E PARADISE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College