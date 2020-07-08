All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1

2838 E Tracy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2838 E Tracy Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This newer construction town-home with two car garage is the perfect place to call home. All the conveniences of your own home without yard work and pool maintenance! This home features a lovely floor-plan. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space. With a large living room, laundry room with Washer/Dryer, 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a small private yard, this home has it all. Water, Sewer, Trash is included! A community pool and well kept grounds make this the perfect community to settle into. Conveniently located with easy access to the 51 and 101 freeways for a quick drive to Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Quarter and Paradise Valley Mall. Everything you need for your shopping, dining and entertainment needs.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have any available units?
2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have?
Some of 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 E Tracy Ln Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

