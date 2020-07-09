2838 E TRACY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This newer construction town-home with two car garage is the perfect place to call home. All the conveniences of your own home without yard work and pool maintenance! This home features a lovely floor-plan. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space. With a large living room, laundry room with Washer/Dryer, 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Washer/Dryer, and a small private yard, this home has it all. Water, Sewer, Trash is included! A community pool and well kept grounds make this the perfect community to settle into. Conveniently located with easy access to the 51 and 101 freeways for a quick drive to Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Quarter and Paradise Valley Mall. Everything you need for your shopping, dining and entertainment needs