All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2838 E TRACY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2838 E TRACY Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

2838 E TRACY Lane

2838 East Tracy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2838 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This newer construction town-home with two car garage is the perfect place to call home. All the conveniences of your own home without yard work and pool maintenance! This home features a lovely floor-plan. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space. With a large living room, laundry room with Washer/Dryer, 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Washer/Dryer, and a small private yard, this home has it all. Water, Sewer, Trash is included! A community pool and well kept grounds make this the perfect community to settle into. Conveniently located with easy access to the 51 and 101 freeways for a quick drive to Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Quarter and Paradise Valley Mall. Everything you need for your shopping, dining and entertainment needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2838 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2838 E TRACY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2838 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 E TRACY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2838 E TRACY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2838 E TRACY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2838 E TRACY Lane offers parking.
Does 2838 E TRACY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 E TRACY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 E TRACY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2838 E TRACY Lane has a pool.
Does 2838 E TRACY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2838 E TRACY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 E TRACY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 E TRACY Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College