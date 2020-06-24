Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2835 E WAYLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2835 E WAYLAND Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2835 E WAYLAND Drive
2835 E Wayland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2835 E Wayland Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have any available units?
2835 E WAYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have?
Some of 2835 E WAYLAND Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2835 E WAYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2835 E WAYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 E WAYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive offer parking?
No, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 E WAYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 E WAYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
