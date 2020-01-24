Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2834 E Tracy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2834 E Tracy
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:08 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2834 E Tracy
2834 East Tracy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2834 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bed 1.5 bath unit with back yard and huge detached 2 car garage. All appliances included Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2834 E Tracy have any available units?
2834 E Tracy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2834 E Tracy have?
Some of 2834 E Tracy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2834 E Tracy currently offering any rent specials?
2834 E Tracy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 E Tracy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 E Tracy is pet friendly.
Does 2834 E Tracy offer parking?
Yes, 2834 E Tracy offers parking.
Does 2834 E Tracy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 E Tracy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 E Tracy have a pool?
Yes, 2834 E Tracy has a pool.
Does 2834 E Tracy have accessible units?
No, 2834 E Tracy does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 E Tracy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 E Tracy has units with dishwashers.
