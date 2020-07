2832 E Marconi Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3293d5f0ab ---- Look and lease Special! Submit a completed application within 24 hours of viewing the property and if accepted we will waive the $125 New Lease Administrative Fee!** This spacious end unit 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit just had a fresh coat of paint and has new carpet! Hook-ups for a stackable washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit on the 2nd floor. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Dogs must be 25lbs or under. Additional $25 rent per pet, $300 deposit per pet and $125 administrative fee per pet apply. A pet profile must be filled out on our PetScreener page, contact us for details. Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours? Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable) **If original lease term is not fulfilled any concessions offered will be assessed and due at early termination of lease.