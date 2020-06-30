2831 East Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040 Wier Estates
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
There are two 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom units available. The lower unit is $1,050/month and the upper unit is $1,000/month. Each unit offers 2 parking spots. Community laundry. Water, garbage and sewer are included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have any available units?
2831 E MOBILE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have?
Some of 2831 E MOBILE Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 E MOBILE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E MOBILE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.