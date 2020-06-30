All apartments in Phoenix
2831 E MOBILE Lane
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

2831 E MOBILE Lane

2831 East Mobile Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2831 East Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
There are two 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom units available. The lower unit is $1,050/month and the upper unit is $1,000/month. Each unit offers 2 parking spots. Community laundry. Water, garbage and sewer are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have any available units?
2831 E MOBILE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have?
Some of 2831 E MOBILE Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 E MOBILE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E MOBILE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 E MOBILE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2831 E MOBILE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2831 E MOBILE Lane offers parking.
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 E MOBILE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have a pool?
No, 2831 E MOBILE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2831 E MOBILE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 E MOBILE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 E MOBILE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

