Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Great home for lease in North Phoenix close to the Mountain Preserve* 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2200sqft* Single level* Newer tile in all the right places* Renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, pull out drawers, breakfast bar, slab granite counter tops, double ovens* Sand blasted exterior for a cool modern look* HUGE master suite with walk in closet & Jacuzzi tub* RV gate with RV parking* No HOA* Paradise Valley Schools* Close to Freeways, restaurants, hiking trails* This is a nice one!!