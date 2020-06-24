Rent Calculator
2830 E TRACY Lane
2830 East Tracy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2830 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No pets, no smokers. Owner is an AZ licensed realtor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2830 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2830 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2830 E TRACY Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2830 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2830 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 E TRACY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2830 E TRACY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane offer parking?
No, 2830 E TRACY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 E TRACY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane have a pool?
No, 2830 E TRACY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2830 E TRACY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 E TRACY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 E TRACY Lane has units with dishwashers.
