2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM
2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue
2827 East Le Marche Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2827 East Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath! Wood like flooring throughout! Spacious bedrooms. Kitchen includes all appliances and has lots of cabinet space! Inside washer/dryer hook ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have any available units?
2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have?
Some of 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue offer parking?
No, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 E LE MARCHE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
