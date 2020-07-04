All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:27 PM

2824 West Louise Drive

2824 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2824 West Louise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bath in Phoenix with fresh paint, new carpet and new wood look tile throughout. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups! Fenced front and backyard!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 West Louise Drive have any available units?
2824 West Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 West Louise Drive have?
Some of 2824 West Louise Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 West Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 West Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 West Louise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 West Louise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2824 West Louise Drive offer parking?
No, 2824 West Louise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2824 West Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 West Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 West Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 West Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 West Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 West Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 West Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 West Louise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

