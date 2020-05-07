All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2824 E Wier Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2824 E Wier Ave 1
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

2824 E Wier Ave 1

2824 East Wier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2824 East Wier Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Single level 2 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex for rent. Includes stove and refrigerator. Plenty of parking.
WATER INCLUDED IN RENT !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have any available units?
2824 E Wier Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have?
Some of 2824 E Wier Ave 1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 E Wier Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2824 E Wier Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 E Wier Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 E Wier Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 E Wier Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College