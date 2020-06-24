Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020
2819 West Cavalier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2819 West Cavalier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful Phoenix Home! - Cozy 3 bed 2 bath Phoenix home. Minutes from the 1-17, large grassy back yard,n all appliances included, and update throughout. Contact us today for a viewing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2694383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have any available units?
2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 currently offering any rent specials?
2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 pet-friendly?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 offer parking?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not offer parking.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have a pool?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not have a pool.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have accessible units?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 W. Cavalier Drive 21248020 does not have units with air conditioning.
