All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2815 N 52nd Street #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2815 N 52nd Street #5
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2815 N 52nd Street #5

2815 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2815 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Orangedale Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Townhome - yard, w/d inc, cvrd parking - GREAT LOCATION! - 2 Story townhome
936 sq ft
Wood flooring
Full size washer and dryer
Small private backyard
Breakfast bar
1/2 bath downstairs
Jack-n-Jill bath upstairs
Vaulted ceilings upstairs
2 Private balconies off bedrooms
Walk in closet
Ceiling fans in every room
Tile and hardware throughout
Community pool
Small private community
Location is next to everything- scottsdale, papago park, 143, 101, 202 access!

SRP - resident pays
Water,trash included

$1095.00 rent per month + $25.19 tax, $600.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $200 deposit each.

Will only hold it off market for 2 weeks with deposit.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3973432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have any available units?
2815 N 52nd Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have?
Some of 2815 N 52nd Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 N 52nd Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 N 52nd Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 N 52nd Street #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 is pet friendly.
Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 offers parking.
Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have a pool?
Yes, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 has a pool.
Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 N 52nd Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 N 52nd Street #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College