2815 N 52nd Street #5

Townhome - yard, w/d inc, cvrd parking - GREAT LOCATION! - 2 Story townhome
936 sq ft
Wood flooring
Full size washer and dryer
Small private backyard
Breakfast bar
1/2 bath downstairs
Jack-n-Jill bath upstairs
Vaulted ceilings upstairs
2 Private balconies off bedrooms
Walk in closet
Ceiling fans in every room
Tile and hardware throughout
Community pool
Small private community
Location is next to everything- scottsdale, papago park, 143, 101, 202 access!
SRP - resident pays
Water,trash included
$1095.00 rent per month + $25.19 tax, $600.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $200 deposit each.
Will only hold it off market for 2 weeks with deposit.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.
Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
www.SundialAZ.com
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
