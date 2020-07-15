All apartments in Phoenix
2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101

2813 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2813 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Phoenix Location at E Paradise Ln and N 128 Pl. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Equipped with air-conditioner, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator and a dishwasher.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5863129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have any available units?
2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have?
Some of 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

