2813 E Paradise Ln Unit 101.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great Phoenix Location at E Paradise Ln and N 128 Pl. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Equipped with air-conditioner, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator and a dishwasher.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



