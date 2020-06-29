2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue

Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath home for rent in desirable Melrose Paradise neighborhood @ 32nd St. & Shea.Remodeled home including kitchen w/granite countertops, new Sollid Wood soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, commercial sized fridge/freezer and farm sink overlooking the backyard oasis. New wood tile flooring throughout home. Carpet in bedrooms. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a pool and a pizza oven.Rent includes weekly pool service.Home is attached to a separate Master Suite. Split utility costs. Call for more details.