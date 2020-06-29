All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue

2809 East Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2809 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Melrose Paradise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 Bed / 2 Bath home for rent in desirable Melrose Paradise neighborhood @ 32nd St. & Shea.Remodeled home including kitchen w/granite countertops, new Sollid Wood soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, commercial sized fridge/freezer and farm sink overlooking the backyard oasis. New wood tile flooring throughout home. Carpet in bedrooms. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a pool and a pizza oven.Rent includes weekly pool service.Home is attached to a separate Master Suite. Split utility costs. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
