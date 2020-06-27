Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2808 E. Marconi Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2808 E. Marconi Ave.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2808 E. Marconi Ave.
2808 E Marconi Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2808 E Marconi Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bd 1 ba - Property Id: 135062
Lovely 1bedroom 1 bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135062p
Property Id 135062
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5324071)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have any available units?
2808 E. Marconi Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have?
Some of 2808 E. Marconi Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2808 E. Marconi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2808 E. Marconi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 E. Marconi Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. offer parking?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have a pool?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College