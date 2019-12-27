All apartments in Phoenix
2808 E. Marconi Ave.
2808 E. Marconi Ave.

2808 East Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2808 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bd 1 ba - Property Id: 135062

Lovely 1bedroom 1 bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135062p
Property Id 135062

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5324071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have any available units?
2808 E. Marconi Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have?
Some of 2808 E. Marconi Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 E. Marconi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2808 E. Marconi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 E. Marconi Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. offer parking?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have a pool?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 E. Marconi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 E. Marconi Ave. has units with dishwashers.
