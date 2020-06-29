All apartments in Phoenix
2807 W Palm Ln
2807 W Palm Ln

2807 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2807 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great 2 bedroom house with 1 car garage at 27th Ave and McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home sits on a large lot and has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel stove and a fridge; a large laundry room sits right off of the kitchen. Gray paint inside and out, new roof, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Newer tile flooring and newer carpet! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1149 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 W Palm Ln have any available units?
2807 W Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 W Palm Ln have?
Some of 2807 W Palm Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 W Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2807 W Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 W Palm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 W Palm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2807 W Palm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2807 W Palm Ln offers parking.
Does 2807 W Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 W Palm Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 W Palm Ln have a pool?
No, 2807 W Palm Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2807 W Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 2807 W Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 W Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 W Palm Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

