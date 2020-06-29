2807 W Palm Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Great 2 bedroom house with 1 car garage at 27th Ave and McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home sits on a large lot and has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel stove and a fridge; a large laundry room sits right off of the kitchen. Gray paint inside and out, new roof, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Newer tile flooring and newer carpet! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 refundable Pet Deposit. $1149 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!