2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102
2807 East Marconi Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2807 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have any available units?
2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have?
Some of 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 offer parking?
No, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have a pool?
No, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have accessible units?
No, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 East Marconi Avenue - 102 has units with dishwashers.
