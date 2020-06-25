All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive

2802 E Camino Acequia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2802 E Camino Acequia Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautifully remodeled villa is a unique oasis for the discriminating winter visitor who wants all the amenities of the Arizona Biltmore Resort at his or her disposal with the privacy of a private home. Two Master Suites, one with king bed, one with two doubles and each with ensuite bath are on either side of the lovely large great room with dining area and kitchen with brand new appliances. Guests may have room service at their own expense as frequently as they would like. The resort offers multiple swimming pools/spas, fitness center, spa and salon services and, of course, world class dining all within walking distance. Housekeeping also be available on a fee basis. Assigned parking and shuttle service available to Biltmore Fashion Park. No utilities included off season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have any available units?
2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have?
Some of 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive offers parking.
Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive has a pool.
Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
