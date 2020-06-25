2802 E CAMINO ACEQUIA Drive

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled villa is a unique oasis for the discriminating winter visitor who wants all the amenities of the Arizona Biltmore Resort at his or her disposal with the privacy of a private home. Two Master Suites, one with king bed, one with two doubles and each with ensuite bath are on either side of the lovely large great room with dining area and kitchen with brand new appliances. Guests may have room service at their own expense as frequently as they would like. The resort offers multiple swimming pools/spas, fitness center, spa and salon services and, of course, world class dining all within walking distance. Housekeeping also be available on a fee basis. Assigned parking and shuttle service available to Biltmore Fashion Park. No utilities included off season.