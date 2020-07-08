All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3

2749 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2749 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has been completely updated inside with modern tile flooring, custom paint, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Private fenced backyard with patio. Great location near I-17 and Glendale just a few minute drive to downtown. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have any available units?
2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 offer parking?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have a pool?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have accessible units?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2749 W. Tuckey Ln # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

