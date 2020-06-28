All apartments in Phoenix
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

2749 E BEARDSLEY Road

2749 East Beardsley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2749 East Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 3 bed / 2 bath! Ready to move in! ALL appliances included! NEW Interior/Exterior paint! NEW flooring throughout! Ceiling fans! NEW blinds! HUGE lot! Tons of storage! COME SEE IT TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have any available units?
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have?
Some of 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road offers parking.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have a pool?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have units with dishwashers.
