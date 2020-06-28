Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road
2749 East Beardsley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2749 East Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 3 bed / 2 bath! Ready to move in! ALL appliances included! NEW Interior/Exterior paint! NEW flooring throughout! Ceiling fans! NEW blinds! HUGE lot! Tons of storage! COME SEE IT TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have any available units?
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have?
Some of 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2749 E BEARDSLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road offers parking.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have a pool?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 E BEARDSLEY Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College