All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2747 East Chipman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2747 East Chipman Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

2747 East Chipman Road

2747 East Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2747 East Chipman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Ben-Jo Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month and we will have a roll of toilet paper in each bathroom for you! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Beautiful unit located in the heart of Phoenix near South Mountain. Spacious layout! Tenant pays electric and gas.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 East Chipman Road have any available units?
2747 East Chipman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2747 East Chipman Road currently offering any rent specials?
2747 East Chipman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 East Chipman Road pet-friendly?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road offer parking?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not offer parking.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road have a pool?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not have a pool.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road have accessible units?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 East Chipman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 East Chipman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College