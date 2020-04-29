All apartments in Phoenix
2744 East Tierra Buena Lane
2744 East Tierra Buena Lane

2744 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2744 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom and 2 bath in Paradise Valley! Spacious living area, nice kitchen, large bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit and private backyard! Close to great schools, food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have any available units?
2744 East Tierra Buena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2744 East Tierra Buena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane offer parking?
No, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have a pool?
No, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have accessible units?
No, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2744 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
