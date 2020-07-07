All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2743 East Windsor Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2743 East Windsor Avenue

2743 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2743 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UrqkNd66w1t

Immaculate move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home W/ Private Pool in the heart of Phoenix. Conveniently and Centrally located off of Thomas & 24th. St. Appliances included! Pool Service Included!!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have any available units?
2743 East Windsor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2743 East Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2743 East Windsor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 East Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 East Windsor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue offer parking?
No, 2743 East Windsor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 East Windsor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2743 East Windsor Avenue has a pool.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2743 East Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 East Windsor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 East Windsor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2743 East Windsor Avenue has units with air conditioning.

