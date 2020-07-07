2743 East Windsor Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UrqkNd66w1t



Immaculate move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home W/ Private Pool in the heart of Phoenix. Conveniently and Centrally located off of Thomas & 24th. St. Appliances included! Pool Service Included!!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.