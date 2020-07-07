All apartments in Phoenix
2739 E Southgate ave #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2739 E Southgate ave #A

2739 East Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2739 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2 BA TOWNHOME IN S. PHOENIX. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, CONVENIENT LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have any available units?
2739 E Southgate ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have?
Some of 2739 E Southgate ave #A's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 E Southgate ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
2739 E Southgate ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 E Southgate ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 2739 E Southgate ave #A offers parking.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have a pool?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have accessible units?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 E Southgate ave #A has units with dishwashers.

