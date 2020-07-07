Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2739 E Southgate ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2739 E Southgate ave #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2739 E Southgate ave #A
2739 East Southgate Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2739 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2 BA TOWNHOME IN S. PHOENIX. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, CONVENIENT LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have any available units?
2739 E Southgate ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have?
Some of 2739 E Southgate ave #A's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2739 E Southgate ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
2739 E Southgate ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 E Southgate ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 2739 E Southgate ave #A offers parking.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have a pool?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have accessible units?
No, 2739 E Southgate ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 E Southgate ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 E Southgate ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College