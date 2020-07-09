All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road

2734 East Desert Trumpet Road · No Longer Available
Location

2734 East Desert Trumpet Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Avail. May 28th. Fantastic Home for Rent in Mountain Park Ranch Ahwatukee. Single Level, 4 Bed 2 Bath over 2100 sq.ft vaulted ceilings, Private Yard 10ft Gate fits a boat or trailer/HOA Restrictions above fence line. Both Living Room and Family Room.Granite Kitchen countertops, Newer flooring. All Appliances included. Mountain Park Ranch with all the Amenities. Close to 3 community pools, Tennis Courts, Bike paths , Fountains, Parks greenbelts and Mountain Views. Tile Roof Community. Kyrene School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have any available units?
2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have?
Some of 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road currently offering any rent specials?
2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road pet-friendly?
No, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road offer parking?
Yes, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road offers parking.
Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have a pool?
Yes, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road has a pool.
Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have accessible units?
No, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road has units with dishwashers.

