2734 E DESERT TRUMPET Road

Avail. May 28th. Fantastic Home for Rent in Mountain Park Ranch Ahwatukee. Single Level, 4 Bed 2 Bath over 2100 sq.ft vaulted ceilings, Private Yard 10ft Gate fits a boat or trailer/HOA Restrictions above fence line. Both Living Room and Family Room.Granite Kitchen countertops, Newer flooring. All Appliances included. Mountain Park Ranch with all the Amenities. Close to 3 community pools, Tennis Courts, Bike paths , Fountains, Parks greenbelts and Mountain Views. Tile Roof Community. Kyrene School District.