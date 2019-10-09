Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2733 E VALENCIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2733 E VALENCIA Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2733 E VALENCIA Drive
2733 East Valencia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2733 East Valencia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have any available units?
2733 E VALENCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have?
Some of 2733 E VALENCIA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2733 E VALENCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2733 E VALENCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 E VALENCIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive offer parking?
No, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have a pool?
No, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 E VALENCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 E VALENCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College