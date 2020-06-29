All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2730 N 73RD Glen
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

2730 N 73RD Glen

2730 North 73rd Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2730 North 73rd Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For Lease: A spacious 3 Beds plus 2.5 Baths detached home in a Gated Community that's centrally located in Phoenix, it has a 2-car attached garage, EZ access to I-10 & Loops 101 & 202 & only 6 miles to Westgate/Cardinals Stadium. It is surrounded by many Amenities within walking distances!! The Community Pool is only steps away from your front door, the side yard is fully finished ready for BBQ time with family and friends. The Lease includes a Fridge, Washing Machine and Dryer. A Non-Refundable Credit Check Fee is $50 per adult applicant. No Rental Taxes! Come take a look and reserve this home to make it your Next Home !! For those who desire a Shorter Term Lease, it is Available with a Minimum of a Six Month Lease at $1850 per Month. Please contact the Listing Agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have any available units?
2730 N 73RD Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 N 73RD Glen have?
Some of 2730 N 73RD Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 N 73RD Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2730 N 73RD Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 N 73RD Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen offers parking.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen has a pool.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have accessible units?
No, 2730 N 73RD Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 N 73RD Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 N 73RD Glen has units with dishwashers.
