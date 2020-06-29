2730 N 73RD Glen

Amenities

For Lease: A spacious 3 Beds plus 2.5 Baths detached home in a Gated Community that's centrally located in Phoenix, it has a 2-car attached garage, EZ access to I-10 & Loops 101 & 202 & only 6 miles to Westgate/Cardinals Stadium. It is surrounded by many Amenities within walking distances!! The Community Pool is only steps away from your front door, the side yard is fully finished ready for BBQ time with family and friends. The Lease includes a Fridge, Washing Machine and Dryer. A Non-Refundable Credit Check Fee is $50 per adult applicant. No Rental Taxes! Come take a look and reserve this home to make it your Next Home !! For those who desire a Shorter Term Lease, it is Available with a Minimum of a Six Month Lease at $1850 per Month. Please contact the Listing Agent for more info.