Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in the heart of Phoenix! Unit has fresh interior paint, tile throughout, gas burner stove, refrigerator, inside laundry with W/D hookups (private not community), plenty of storage, plenty of parking, rooftop HVAC unit, large living room, nice kitchen, and good size bedrooms. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, tenant pays electric and gas. Proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, and more! This home will not last long!