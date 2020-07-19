All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2730 E BELLEVIEW Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

2730 E BELLEVIEW Street

2730 East Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2730 East Belleview Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in the heart of Phoenix! Home features: new roof, tile flooring throughout, central HVAC, inside laundry W/D hookups, plenty of unassigned parking, large living room, nice kitchen and dining area, good size bedrooms, and enclosed back patio/yard. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, tenant pays electric. There is a $50 RUBS charged monthly (water/utility reimbursement fee) paid by tenant monthly in addition to rent. Minutes from downtown, proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Very high in demand unit and price point. Don't wait, this home WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
2730 E BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2730 E BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College