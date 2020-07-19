2730 E BELLEVIEW Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bed/1 bath unit in the heart of Phoenix! Home features: new roof, tile flooring throughout, central HVAC, inside laundry W/D hookups, plenty of unassigned parking, large living room, nice kitchen and dining area, good size bedrooms, and enclosed back patio/yard. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, tenant pays electric. There is a $50 RUBS charged monthly (water/utility reimbursement fee) paid by tenant monthly in addition to rent. Minutes from downtown, proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Very high in demand unit and price point. Don't wait, this home WILL NOT LAST!