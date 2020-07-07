All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

2729 E Wood St

2729 East Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2729 East Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
air conditioning
internet access
range
Brand New Construction !! 2 Bed & 1 Bath - Wood Laminate Floors - Refrigerator & Oven included.
Washer/dryer Hook Ups for stackables-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 E Wood St have any available units?
2729 E Wood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 E Wood St have?
Some of 2729 E Wood St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 E Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
2729 E Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 E Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 2729 E Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2729 E Wood St offer parking?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not offer parking.
Does 2729 E Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 E Wood St have a pool?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 2729 E Wood St have accessible units?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 E Wood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have units with dishwashers.

