Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2729 E Wood St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2729 E Wood St
2729 East Wood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2729 East Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Brand New Construction !! 2 Bed & 1 Bath - Wood Laminate Floors - Refrigerator & Oven included.
Washer/dryer Hook Ups for stackables-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 E Wood St have any available units?
2729 E Wood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2729 E Wood St have?
Some of 2729 E Wood St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2729 E Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
2729 E Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 E Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 2729 E Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2729 E Wood St offer parking?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not offer parking.
Does 2729 E Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 E Wood St have a pool?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 2729 E Wood St have accessible units?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 E Wood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 E Wood St does not have units with dishwashers.
