2727 E Camelback Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table internet access

EIGHT WEEKS FREE RENT!* Brand new Biltmore Corridor Luxury Community! Rare 3 bedroom corner unit features incredible mountain views, 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, SONOS built-in speakers, 2 private balconies, gourmet kitchen with stone counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and large kitchen island, full size washer/dryer. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Resort lifestyle amenites include resort pool, 24 hour fitness center, billiards lounge with full service bar, library lounge with fireplace, coffee bar, WIFI in common areas and dry cleaning/package concierge service. Pet-friendly with fenced dog park and wash station. Secure access to interior corridors and gated parking. *Restricitons apply. Price, specials and availablity subject to change without notice.