Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

2727 E Camelback Road

2727 E Camelback Rd · (602) 999-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
EIGHT WEEKS FREE RENT!* Brand new Biltmore Corridor Luxury Community! Rare 3 bedroom corner unit features incredible mountain views, 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, SONOS built-in speakers, 2 private balconies, gourmet kitchen with stone counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and large kitchen island, full size washer/dryer. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Resort lifestyle amenites include resort pool, 24 hour fitness center, billiards lounge with full service bar, library lounge with fireplace, coffee bar, WIFI in common areas and dry cleaning/package concierge service. Pet-friendly with fenced dog park and wash station. Secure access to interior corridors and gated parking. *Restricitons apply. Price, specials and availablity subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 E Camelback Road have any available units?
2727 E Camelback Road has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 E Camelback Road have?
Some of 2727 E Camelback Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 E Camelback Road currently offering any rent specials?
2727 E Camelback Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 E Camelback Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 E Camelback Road is pet friendly.
Does 2727 E Camelback Road offer parking?
Yes, 2727 E Camelback Road does offer parking.
Does 2727 E Camelback Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 E Camelback Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 E Camelback Road have a pool?
Yes, 2727 E Camelback Road has a pool.
Does 2727 E Camelback Road have accessible units?
No, 2727 E Camelback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 E Camelback Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 E Camelback Road has units with dishwashers.
