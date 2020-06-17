2727 E Camelback Road

Amenities
EIGHT WEEKS FREE RENT!* Brand new Biltmore Corridor Luxury Community! Rare 3 bedroom corner unit features incredible mountain views, 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, SONOS built-in speakers, 2 private balconies, gourmet kitchen with stone counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and large kitchen island, full size washer/dryer. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Resort lifestyle amenites include resort pool, 24 hour fitness center, billiards lounge with full service bar, library lounge with fireplace, coffee bar, WIFI in common areas and dry cleaning/package concierge service. Pet-friendly with fenced dog park and wash station. Secure access to interior corridors and gated parking. *Restricitons apply. Price, specials and availablity subject to change without notice.