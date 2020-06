Amenities

No Application Fees! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled duplex apartment. This home features two tone paint, tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom and neutral carpeting in bedroom. Upgraded kitchen includes new cabinets and counter tops, gas range, microwave and refrigerator. In unit washing machine / dryer. Large backyard and easy access to the 10, 202 and 51 freeways.