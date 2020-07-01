2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FABULOUS single level FORMER MODEL LOADED W/179K+ IN UPGRADES & CUSTOM POOL w/CASCADING WATERFALL in private GATED COMMUNITY! Woodside's VERSATILE SUNDANCE SPLIT PLAN features 3 bdrm + den w/built-ins, 3 fireplaces & 3 car garage!! Gourmet designer kitchen with 30k+ in cabinet upgrades & Group 1 granite counters! 50k+ in hardwood and stone FLOORING UPGRADES! AND MORE! Stone veneer elevation, CREMONA INT. DOORS, AURORA CUSTOM ENTRY DOOR, CLASSY CLOSET, SELF-RIMMING CHINA BOWL SINKS in master, MOEN EXTENSA FAUCETS, huge Mater Retreat, FULLY landscaped paradise and SO MUCH MORE!