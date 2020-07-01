All apartments in Phoenix
2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way

2713 West Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

2713 West Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FABULOUS single level FORMER MODEL LOADED W/179K+ IN UPGRADES & CUSTOM POOL w/CASCADING WATERFALL in private GATED COMMUNITY! Woodside's VERSATILE SUNDANCE SPLIT PLAN features 3 bdrm + den w/built-ins, 3 fireplaces & 3 car garage!! Gourmet designer kitchen with 30k+ in cabinet upgrades & Group 1 granite counters! 50k+ in hardwood and stone FLOORING UPGRADES! AND MORE! Stone veneer elevation, CREMONA INT. DOORS, AURORA CUSTOM ENTRY DOOR, CLASSY CLOSET, SELF-RIMMING CHINA BOWL SINKS in master, MOEN EXTENSA FAUCETS, huge Mater Retreat, FULLY landscaped paradise and SO MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have any available units?
2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have?
Some of 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way pet-friendly?
No, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way offer parking?
Yes, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way offers parking.
Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have a pool?
Yes, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way has a pool.
Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have accessible units?
No, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 W NIGHTHAWK Way has units with dishwashers.

