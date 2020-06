Amenities

Location! Location! Minutes away from 51 freeway. Great single story home with many upgrades. Large corner lot low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back yards. Newer neutral tile, carpet and paint throughout. Charming white kitchen with granite counters along with white and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in the living areas and French doors from the kitchen to backyard. Large 2 car garage is a huge bonus.