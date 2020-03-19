All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2702 East Brill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2702 East Brill Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

2702 East Brill Street

2702 East Brill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2702 East Brill Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 East Brill Street have any available units?
2702 East Brill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2702 East Brill Street currently offering any rent specials?
2702 East Brill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 East Brill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 East Brill Street is pet friendly.
Does 2702 East Brill Street offer parking?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not offer parking.
Does 2702 East Brill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 East Brill Street have a pool?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not have a pool.
Does 2702 East Brill Street have accessible units?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 East Brill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 East Brill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 East Brill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College