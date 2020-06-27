Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM
2670 N 43rd Ave #C20
2670 North 43rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2670 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
internet access
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhouse. All new tile floors. Washer/dryer hookups. Please call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have any available units?
2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have?
Some of 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 currently offering any rent specials?
2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 is pet friendly.
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 offer parking?
Yes, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 offers parking.
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have a pool?
No, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 does not have a pool.
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have accessible units?
No, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 N 43rd Ave #C20 has units with dishwashers.
