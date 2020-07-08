Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
26634 N 45TH Street
26634 North 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
26634 North 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Great 4 bdrm/2 bath + den, 3 car garage with spacious living and kitchen areas. Nice open back yard with large grass area. Close the 101, good shopping and schools.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street have any available units?
26634 N 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 26634 N 45TH Street have?
Some of 26634 N 45TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26634 N 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
26634 N 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26634 N 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 26634 N 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 26634 N 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26634 N 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 26634 N 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 26634 N 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26634 N 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26634 N 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
