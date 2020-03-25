All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2662 N 43rd ave #16B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2662 N 43rd ave #16B
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

2662 N 43rd ave #16B

2662 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2662 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bed 43rd Ave & Thomas Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Woodmar Four

2 story with great room. New Carpet & Kitchen Cabinets, Has patio and small balcony off master bedroom. Washer & Dryer Near bus stop. Close to the I-17.

Cross Streets: 43rd Av & Thomas Directions: South on 43rd Av. First driveway turn rt. Second driveway to left and curved left to bldg 2662. Bottom floor.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have any available units?
2662 N 43rd ave #16B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2662 N 43rd ave #16B currently offering any rent specials?
2662 N 43rd ave #16B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 N 43rd ave #16B pet-friendly?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B offer parking?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B does not offer parking.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have a pool?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B does not have a pool.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have accessible units?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 N 43rd ave #16B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 N 43rd ave #16B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College