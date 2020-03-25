2662 N 43rd ave #16B

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bed 43rd Ave & Thomas Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Woodmar Four



2 story with great room. New Carpet & Kitchen Cabinets, Has patio and small balcony off master bedroom. Washer & Dryer Near bus stop. Close to the I-17.



Cross Streets: 43rd Av & Thomas Directions: South on 43rd Av. First driveway turn rt. Second driveway to left and curved left to bldg 2662. Bottom floor.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5222252)