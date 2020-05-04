2658 N 43rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/774076a020 ----

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 2 bath single level condo features wood-like sheet vinyl flooring throughout, an open living room, double closets in the large master bedroom, a walk-in closet in the 2nd bedroom, a private fenced patio and fresh paint!



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



Application Fee: $45.00 for 1 adult or $80.00 for 2 adults.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $767.25

? Security Deposit: $750.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,667.25



For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.



We look forward to meeting with you.