All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2651 South 89th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2651 South 89th Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

2651 South 89th Avenue

2651 South 89th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2651 South 89th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,025 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4975765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 South 89th Avenue have any available units?
2651 South 89th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 South 89th Avenue have?
Some of 2651 South 89th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 South 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2651 South 89th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 South 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 South 89th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2651 South 89th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2651 South 89th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2651 South 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 South 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 South 89th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2651 South 89th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2651 South 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2651 South 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 South 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 South 89th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College