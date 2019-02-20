2646 East Willetta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/1 house located on premium over-sized corner lot, all custom tile flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, expansive living room to kitchen transition with tranquil fireplace, split master, off street parking, storage, huge backyard with fruit trees, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.