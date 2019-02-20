All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2646 East Willetta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2646 East Willetta Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2646 East Willetta Street

2646 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2646 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/1 house located on premium over-sized corner lot, all custom tile flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, expansive living room to kitchen transition with tranquil fireplace, split master, off street parking, storage, huge backyard with fruit trees, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 East Willetta Street have any available units?
2646 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 East Willetta Street have?
Some of 2646 East Willetta Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 2646 East Willetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2646 East Willetta Street offer parking?
Yes, 2646 East Willetta Street offers parking.
Does 2646 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 2646 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 2646 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College