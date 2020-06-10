All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2645 W Morten Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2645 W Morten Avenue
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

2645 W Morten Avenue

2645 W Morten Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2645 W Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Affordable little studio w/ utilities INCLUDED!!! That's water/sewer/trash/electric/gas. new flooring! Lush irrigated lot. Onsite laundry too! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 W Morten Avenue have any available units?
2645 W Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 W Morten Avenue have?
Some of 2645 W Morten Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 W Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2645 W Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 W Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2645 W Morten Avenue offer parking?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2645 W Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 W Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2645 W Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 W Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 W Morten Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College