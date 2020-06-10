2645 W Morten Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry fireplace some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Affordable little studio w/ utilities INCLUDED!!! That's water/sewer/trash/electric/gas. new flooring! Lush irrigated lot. Onsite laundry too! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.