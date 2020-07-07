2644 N 43rd Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd88b72094 ---- Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath single level second story condo features all new wood floors throughout the living areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets and counter-tops and open living room and fresh paint! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $843.98 ? Security Deposit: $825.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,818.98 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you. Owner/Agent