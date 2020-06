Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Attractively furnished 3 bedroom home with custom cabinets, granite counters, tumbled travertine tile and wood flooring. Stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous back yard with built in BBQ. Gas fireplace with great views. Furnished with contemporary southwest theme; this home has it all. Available month to month or for several months. Available March 22nd to October 31st for $2,300 per month. Rent includes pool and landscaping service.