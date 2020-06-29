All apartments in Phoenix
26420 North 53rd Glen
26420 North 53rd Glen · No Longer Available
Location

26420 North 53rd Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have any available units?
26420 North 53rd Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 26420 North 53rd Glen currently offering any rent specials?
26420 North 53rd Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26420 North 53rd Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 26420 North 53rd Glen is pet friendly.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen offer parking?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not offer parking.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have a pool?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not have a pool.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have accessible units?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26420 North 53rd Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 26420 North 53rd Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
