2642 West Coolidge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

wow! absolutely stunning fully remodeled multi level phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse with all new paint, new carpet, new tile, freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms, split master, private patio, storage, carport parking, washer/dryer, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.