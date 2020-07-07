All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2642 West Coolidge Street

2642 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2642 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! absolutely stunning fully remodeled multi level phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse with all new paint, new carpet, new tile, freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms, split master, private patio, storage, carport parking, washer/dryer, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
2642 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 West Coolidge Street have?
Some of 2642 West Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2642 West Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
No, 2642 West Coolidge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2642 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2642 West Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 2642 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 2642 West Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2642 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 2642 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2642 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

