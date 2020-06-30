All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:08 PM

2641 West Wolf Street

2641 West Wolf Street · No Longer Available
Location

2641 West Wolf Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a 3 bedroom townhouse with a nice size backyard ? You found it!!! This property is perfect for a family with children ,or college roommates.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 West Wolf Street have any available units?
2641 West Wolf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2641 West Wolf Street currently offering any rent specials?
2641 West Wolf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 West Wolf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 West Wolf Street is pet friendly.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street offer parking?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not offer parking.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street have a pool?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not have a pool.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street have accessible units?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 West Wolf Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 West Wolf Street does not have units with air conditioning.

